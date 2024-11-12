Serbian opposition demands arrests, resignations over train station disaster

BELGRADE (Reuters) – Thousands of protesters gathered in front of the Serbian government building on Monday demanding arrests of those responsible for an accident at a railway station in the northern town of Novi Sad in which 14 people were killed.

Despite rain and a state holiday, opposition activists vented their frustration that nobody has been detained nor processed over what they say was negligence and corruption by the authorities.

The disaster on Nov. 1 in Novi Sad, about 70 km (40 miles) northwest of Belgrade, happened when roofing along the entrance to the station suddenly collapsed, killing 14 people and severely injuring three.

“This wasn’t an accident … They were killed by corruption, crime, unpublished contracts, negligence and greed,” lawyer Jovan Rajic told the crowd from a stage. “That is why we are all here, to demand responsibility and justice.”

Under an original plan, the protesters were supposed to hand their demands for the resignations of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic and Novi Sad Mayor Milan Djuric to President Aleksandar Vucic.

But the presidential palace was locked and cordoned off by police, so they said they would hand the demands, including the publishing of secret contracts on the railway station reconstruction, to the parliament.

Unless their demands have been met, the opposition MPs will call for a parliament no-confidence vote in the government, they said.

Protesters were carrying banners reading “Corruption kills” and “Crime, not Tragedy”.

“This is the least we could and had to do for the crime that was committed in Novi Sad,” said Miroslav Sarenac, 69.

Serbia’s opposition politicians, activists and rights groups accuse authorities loyal to Vucic and his Serbian Progressive Party of rampant corruption, ties to organised crime, nepotism and excessive red tape.

Vucic and his allies deny such allegations.

The station in Novi Sad was renovated in 2021 and 2022. Other minor work continued until July this year.