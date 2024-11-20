Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Serbian opposition politicians join protests after train station disaster

1 minute

BELGRADE (Reuters) – Serbian opposition politicians scuffled with police as they blocked entry to a court building on Wednesday in protest at the time it is taking to bring those responsible for a deadly train station roof collapse this month to justice.

The recently-renovated roof of the train station in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad collapsed on Nov. 1, killing 14 and injuring three. On Sunday one of the injured died, bringing number of those killed to 15.

There has been a wave of protests in the city this week, with protesters blaming the accident on corruption and nepotism among the ruling coalition.

Protesters want accountability for the disaster and are demanding the resignation of both the prime minister and the town mayor.

Earlier in the day, trade minister, Tomislav Momirovic, who was infrastructure and construction minister from 2020 to 2022, resigned. Local media reported that Jelena Tanaskovic, head of the state-run railway company, had also handed in her resignation.

President Aleksandar Vucic called a Security Council meeting to discuss the situation both at home and abroad. After the meeting, interior minister Ivica Dacic said criminal proceedings would be brought against anyone who assaulted a police officer.

