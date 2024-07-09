Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Seven migrants found dead, 19 rescued off Turkish coast, minister says

This content was published on
1 minute

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – At least seven migrants were found dead on an island off the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme on Tuesday, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, adding that search and rescue efforts continued for one missing person.

Turkey’s coastguard arrived at the scene after a fishing boat in the area raised the alarm at 10:47 a.m. (0747 GMT) and 19 migrants were rescued, Yerlikaya said on the X social media platform.

One helicopter, four coastguard vessels and a diving team were involved in the search and rescue operation, he added.

