Seven rescued, 21 missing after migrant shipwreck off Italy’s Lampedusa, ANSA says

ROME (Reuters) – Seven people were rescued and 21 people are missing at sea after a migrant shipwreck off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa, Italian news agency Ansa said on Wednesday.

The seven survivors were rescued by the coast guard and said they were travelling on a boat that had set off from Libya on Saturday, with 28 people on board.

The survivors are Syrian nationals who told rescuers that three children are among the missing, the ANSA report added.