The origins of the Habsburg family, one of the most influential in European history, are Swiss. Their castle still stands on a hill overlooking the town of Habsburg, in northern Switzerland.

Throughout history, thousands of men and women have shaped Switzerland's territory and society. The stories of who they were, the battles, revolutionary ideas or quiet but significant changes have been handed down through generations, and now fill the pages of Swiss history books. The traces of this rich heritage are many, some hidden and unknown.

In this series by Swiss Public Television, RSI, seven places have been chosen that are linked to historical events, myths and legends, that are part of the country's cultural heritage.

The Habsburgs were at the head of the empire on which the sun never set. In Switzerland many buildings recall their reign. The seventh and last episode of the series visits two of them, the Habsburg Castle that was built around 1000 years ago, where the family originated, and the 13th century castle of Wildegg with its majestic gardens.

(RSI, swissinfo.ch)

