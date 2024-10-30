Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Several corpses found in flood-hit areas of eastern Spain, official says

MADRID (Reuters) – An unspecified number of corpses have been found in areas affected by flash floods that are devastating southeastern Spain, the leader of the Valencia region told reporters early on Wednesday.

“Dead bodies have been found, but out of respect for the families, we are not going to provide any further data,” Carlos Mazon said.

Torrential rains caused by a cold front moving across the country’s south and east had been flooding roads and towns on Tuesday, prompting authorities in the worst-hit areas to advise citizens to stay at home and avoid all non-essential travel.

