Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Several dead in attack in Germany’s Baden-Wuerttemberg state – Bild

This content was published on
1 minute

BERLIN (Reuters) – Several people were killed and others injured in an attack in Lautlingen on Sunday, a town in the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, according to a report by Germany’s Bild newspaper.

The attacker was thought to be a hunter, according to the report, which did not specify how the victims were killed.

Police confirmed there were several people dead without specifying. The general public was not at risk, a spokesperson said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
34 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR