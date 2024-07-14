Several dead in attack in Germany’s Baden-Wuerttemberg state – Bild

BERLIN (Reuters) – Several people were killed and others injured in an attack in Lautlingen on Sunday, a town in the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, according to a report by Germany’s Bild newspaper.

The attacker was thought to be a hunter, according to the report, which did not specify how the victims were killed.

Police confirmed there were several people dead without specifying. The general public was not at risk, a spokesperson said.