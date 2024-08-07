Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Several people trapped after hotel collapses in Germany on river Moselle

This content was published on
1 minute

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Several people have been trapped in a hotel near the banks of the river Moselle in Germany after parts of the building collapsed, local police said on Wednesday.

Rescue efforts have proven to be extremely complex, according to a police statement. According to regional broadcaster SWR, emergency services have been unable to enter the building because of the risk of further collapse.

Local media said up to nine people could be trapped.

The Moselle region attracts tourists for its picturesque towns and vineyards on steep river banks.

