Shares Gain in Asia on US CPI, Japan Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks followed gains on Wall Street as cooling US inflation backed the case for lower Federal Reserve interest rates. Japanese 10-year bond yields climbed to multi-decade highs after the Bank of Japan raised borrowing costs as expected.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.7%, with tech giants such as SoftBank Group Corp. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. among the biggest contributors, after the S&P 500 climbed 0.8% Thursday and the Nasdaq 100 rallied 1.5%. Gains were helped by a solid outlook from giant Micron Technology Inc., easing concerns over artificial intelligence spending and valuations. US equity futures were little changed Friday, while European contracts fell.

The US inflation numbers bolstered risk sentiment despite caveats over the data tied to the recent government shutdown. The print, which showed the slowest increase in consumer prices since early 2021, led traders to boost bets on Fed rate cuts.

“Given that inflation is significantly lower month-over-month there is clearly room to keep cutting rates in order to support the labor market,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Northlight Asset Management. “If the doves win out, then we are likely to see stock prices supported – and move higher – as the Fed continues to lower interest rates while the economy continues to grow.”

Japan’s benchmark 10-year bond yield climbed above 2% for the first time in almost two decades after the BOJ raised its benchmark rate to the highest level since 1995. All 50 economists surveyed by Bloomberg had predicted that outcome. The yen weakened against all its Group-of-10 peers, despite the rate hike.

“We are seeing dollar-yen higher, which may indicate that the market has not seen clear signs just yet of the pace or scope of BOJ rate hikes,” said Felix Ryan, a strategist at ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. in Sydney. “The yen will still lag on G-10 crosses in the coming year as rate differentials remain unfavorable.”

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda will elaborate on his thinking behind the policy decision and the future rate trajectory at a press briefing starting at 3:30 p.m. Tokyo time.

Other currency moves were relatively muted with Bloomberg’s dollar index edging up 0.1%. The Treasury 10-year yield climbed two basis points to 4.14%.

In commodities, oil headed for a second weekly loss despite tensions around a US naval blockade of sanctioned tankers calling at Venezuela, with futures weighed down by expectations for a global surplus. Brent has slipped more than 2% this week.

Precious metals remained in favor. Platinum was near $1,930 an ounce, on track for a seventh day of gains and close to the highest level since 2008. The surge has come as the London market shows signs of tightening, with banks parking metal in the US to insure against the risk of tariffs.

The slowdown in US inflation figures came with some data issues. The Bureau of Labor Statistics couldn’t collect prices throughout October because of the temporary government shutdown, and it started sampling later than usual in November.

“On the face of it the November CPI release is very benign and gives ammo to Fed doves,” said Krishna Guha, an economist at Evercore ISI. “But the surprise is so large, in particular in housing services inflation, that the committee as a whole will be very wary that technical challenges and judgments associated with the shutdown that prevented any number for October may have distorted the picture materially.”

Swaps are implying about 20% odds of a Fed rate cut in January, with a reduction fully priced in by mid-2026. Traders are also sticking with their call that the central bank lowers rates twice next year.

Corporate Highlights:

TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Chew told employees that the social media app’s parent company, ByteDance Ltd., signed binding agreements to create a US joint venture majority-owned by American investors. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. jumped in its Mumbai trading debut after an initial public offering that raised 106 billion rupees ($1.2 billion), potentially marking the year’s final major listing. Apple Inc. is making changes to its iOS software in Japan to comply with a new local law aimed at fostering competition, part of broader efforts by the iPhone maker to adapt to regulations around the world. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Inc. said they won’t alter their trading schedules on Dec. 24 and Dec. 26 after President Donald Trump’s executive order to close the federal government on those days. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 3:14 p.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 1% S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.4% Japan’s Topix rose 1.1% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.6% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1720 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 156.00 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0367 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.6% to $86,994.98 Ether rose 3.2% to $2,919.23 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.14% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.020% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.75% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $56.02 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.1% to $4,327.03 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Joanna Ossinger and Mia Glass.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.