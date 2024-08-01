Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Shell Q2 profit slides to $6.3 billion on weaker trading, refining

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By Ron Bousso

LONDON (Reuters) -Shell reported a 19% quarter-on-quarter drop in profit to $6.3 billion on Thursday reflecting weaker refining margins and oil and gas trading, though still beat analysts’ forecasts.

The British company also said it would buy back a further $3.5 billion in shares over the next three months, at a similar rate to the previous quarter.

It kept its dividend unchanged at 34 cents per share.

Shell’s second-quarter adjust earnings, its definition of net profit, exceeded analysts’ expectations of $6 billion.

They rose from $5.1 billion a year earlier but were lower than the $7.7 billion profit Shell booked in the first quarter.

The quarter-on-quarter fall reflected lower prices and sale volumes as well as weaker trading at Shell’s flagship liquefied natural gas division, which were a result of seasonally lower demand.

Lower refining margins and weaker oil trading also weighed on the results.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR