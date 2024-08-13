Ship captain reports incident southwest of Yemen’s Hodeidah, UKMTO says

CAIRO (Reuters) – A ship’s captain reported an explosion a distance from the vessel 63 nautical miles southwest of Yemen’s Hodeidah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Tuesday.

The vessel and crew are safe and the ship is proceeding to its next port of call, the agency said in an advisory note.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since last November in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The Houthi attacks have drawn U.S. and British retaliatory strikes and disrupted global trade as ship owners reroute vessels away from the Red Sea and Suez Canal to sail the longer route around the southern tip of Africa.