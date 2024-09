Ship sinks off Greenland, all four crew members rescued, police say

1 minute

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – A 30-metre long ship struck a reef and sank off the coast of Greenland on Thursday, while its four crew members were evacuated to safety, local police said.

The ship had some 15,000-20,000 litres of diesel in its tanks and a further 1,000 litres of engine oil, and protective barriers were placed in the water in a bid to contain any spills, they added.