Luna Wedler's first leading role was in Lisa Brühlmann’s fiction film debut Blue My Mind

(Swiss Films)

Swiss actress Luna Wedler has been named a “Shooting Star”, an annual award promoting the ten most talented young actors in Europe which will be presented at the 2018 Berlin Film Festival in February.



Wedlerexternal link, born in 1999, is the youngest of the ten actorsexternal link. Aged 14, she was cast for the film Amateur Teens, a coming-of-age drama which won awards at the Zurich Film Festival and was nominated for the Swiss Film Award 2016.



Her first leading role was in Lisa Brühlmann’s fiction film debut Blue My Mindexternal link. Wedler plays 15-year-old Mia, whose entire existence is called into question as her body begins to transform.

The Shooting Stars judges were clearly impressed. “With a fearless performance in Blue My Mind, Luna Wedler stands tall as a spontaneous and bold actor,” the panel said on Tuesday. “She embodies an on-screen presence that is breathtaking and intense, leaving us with the impression that she has a natural ability to express strong emotions.”

The Shooting Stars event is an initiative of European Film Promotionexternal link (EFP), which groups 37 European promotion and marketing organisations aiming to boost European films. Each of the 37 EFP member countries can nominate a candidate.



During the Berlinaleexternal link, which next year runs from February 15-25, the young talents have the opportunity to meet international film professionals and casting agencies, as well as participate in networking events.

Many Swiss Shooting Starsexternal link have gone on to have successful film careers, including Carlos Leal and Kacey Mottet Klein.



