A large police force was deployed at the crime scene near Zurich's main railway station (Keystone)

Police say two people have been killed in a shoot-out in the streets of the Swiss city of Zurich, outside a bank building.

A large contingent of security forces was deployed to respond to a downtown crime scene on Friday, according to an official statement.

Officers found one person dead and a second with serious injuries, who subsequently died.

ZH police tweet Tweet police Zurich about shooting Zwei Personen verstorben nach Gewaltdelikt an der #Lagerstrasse. Die Situation ist unter Kontrolle. Es besteht keine Gefahr für die Öffentlichkeit. ^sa — Stadtpolizei Zürich (@StadtpolizeiZH) February 23, 2018

The area near Zurich's main railway station has been cordoned off.

A police spokesman said initial evidence pointed to a crime of passion between a man and woman.

Witnesses said they saw two people leaving a cafe when the man fired several shots at the woman before pointing the gun at himself outside a bank.

One of the victims is an employee of the UBS bank, the company confirmed.

swissinfo.ch with SDA/ATS, ug

