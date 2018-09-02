The president of pharmaceutical giant Novartis has announced job cuts in an interview with Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag.
Jörg Reinhardt said the Basel-based company wants to streamline its production sites and administration worldwide.
"This will affect various plants globally and will also have an impact on Switzerland," Reinhardt was quoted as saying in the Sunday edition of the newspaper.
The impact will be felt not only at company headquarters in Basel but also probably in the Aargau plant in Stein, where 2,000 employees still produce many medicines using traditional methods, according to the newspaper.
Reinhardt justified the cost reduction plans citing the drop in net prices in the United States over the past year.
He said prices would be “one to two percent” lower than in the previous year due to discounts granted to major buyers.
Since the pharmaceutical industry generates on average half of its profits in the US, this decline is significant.
"We are preparing for something to happen in the US price system in the medium term that will have an impact on the entire pharmaceutical industry," Reinhardt said.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.