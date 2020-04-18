Like every other media website our homepage is dominated by scary headlines about the coronavirus. But it turns out there is some good in all this craziness!

The coronavirus pandemic has had all our habits thrown up in the air. It’s estimated that one billion people worldwide have been asked to stay at home as much as possible. Shops, bars and cinemas are closed. People have been asked to keep at least two metres distance from each other.

It’s hard not to talk about coronavirus these days: it’s affecting relationships, the economy, the environment, and our physical and mental health. To avoid drowning under all the sad and bad news, I’ve decided to gather positive experiences from our readers and social media followers.



Every episode is made up of the 'silver linings' you're finding in the current difficult situation, so don't hesitate to share some positivity with us! Let's spread it around. To feature in one of the episodes, send your video, or a picture and voice message, to celine.stegmueller@swissinfo.ch.







Coronavirus' silver linings - E01 In the first episode of our new series, there's a wedding to organise, a family reunion, an educated follower of fashion and more! By Céline Stegmüller

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes