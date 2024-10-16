Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Singapore issues ‘stern warning’ to Valencia FC fans protesting billionaire owner

This content was published on
2 minutes

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore police said they issued a “stern warning” to a Spanish couple for protesting against billionaire Peter Lim’s ownership of Spanish soccer club Valencia, and that the couple, reported to have been on honeymoon, have since departed the city-state.

Police had last week impounded the passports of a 34-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman for investigation after the couple was found to have taken part in a “public assembly”.

Public assemblies include staging protests or publicising a cause and require an official permit.

The authorities said they had “administered a stern warning” to the couple after considering the facts and circumstances of the case, and consulting the Attorney-General’s Chambers. 

“The two Spanish nationals have since departed Singapore,” the police said in an emailed statement late on Tuesday, without specifying when the couple departed the country.    

The police did not name the couple but several media outlets identified them as newlyweds Dani Cuesta and Mireia Sáez on their honeymoon in the city-state.

The Spanish embassy in Singapore did not immediately respond to a request for comment.  

Cuesta had posted on his X account photos of him holding a black and yellow banner that reads “Lim go home” at various locations in Singapore, including outside the billionaire’s home. He also pasted a sticker saying “Lim out” on the gate of the businessman’s compound. The posts were no longer on his account on Wednesday.

Cuesta posted on his X account on Monday: “Thank you to each one of you for the support shown during those difficult days. Although I recognise the one who made a mistake was only me, you are (a) huge (support). Thank you.”

The “Lim go home” banner is a common sight during regular fan protests in Spain after the 71-year-old billionaire became the new majority owner of then debt-ridden Valencia in 2014 via his Hong Kong-based investment company Meriton Holdings.

His ownership of the club has become deeply unpopular among fans who are unhappy with the club’s selling of star players and a revolving door of managers. Club chairwoman Chan Lay Hoon has said Lim is committed to the side and promised changes.

Valencia is struggling in Spain’s La Liga and are third from bottom of the table with just six points from their opening nine matches.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
215 Likes
155 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR