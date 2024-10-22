Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Sirens sounded in central Israel after a projectile crossed from Lebanon, Israeli army says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

CAIRO (Reuters) – Sirens sounded in central Israel as a projectile was identified crossing from Lebanon and falling into open ground, the army said on Tuesday.

Alerts sounded in the Samaria area and in Modi’in Illit, the Israeli military added in a statement.

Israel’s multi-layered air defences have intercepted the vast majority of missiles and drones fired at it since the start of the Gaza war.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah erupted one year ago when the Iranian-backed group began launching rockets at northern Israel in support of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, at the start of the Gaza war.

It has intensified in recent weeks, with Israel bombing southern Lebanon, Beirut’s southern suburbs and the Bekaa Valley, killing many of Hezbollah’s top leaders, and sending ground troops across the border. Hezbollah for its part has fired rockets deeper into Israel.

