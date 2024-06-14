Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Six injured in head-on crash with Scotland fans in Germany for Euro

This content was published on
1 minute

BERLIN (Reuters) – Six people were injured, two seriously, in a head-on car crash involving Scotland fans visiting Germany for the Euro soccer tournament, police said on Friday, adding that they suspected the visitors had been driving on the wrong side of the road.

“The suspicion is that the Scottish driver used the wrong side of the road due to the left-hand traffic in his home country,” police said in a statement.

The driver was also suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.

The crash occurred shortly after midnight on Friday on a ring road near Weeze Airport, which is served by Ryanair as a budget way to travel to Dusseldorf and other western German cities.

The Scottish driver, aged 25, had been in the car with four friends, also in their twenties and from Scotland.

He and one of his passengers were severely injured, according to the statement. The 45-year-old driver of the other vehicle, a man from Dusseldorf, sustained minor injuries.

Millions of people are travelling to Germany from across Europe for the month-long European Championship, which starts on Friday. Scotland plays the opening match in Munich against host country Germany.

