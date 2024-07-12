Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Six killed, 13 hurt in Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Donetsk region, officials say

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) -Russian attacks killed at least six people and injured 13 in Ukraine’s eastern frontline Donetsk region on Friday, regional prosecutors said.

A Russian missile landed near an administrative building and a bus stop in the town of Myrnohrad, northwest of the Russian-held city of Donetsk, killing four people and injuring 10.

Donetsk region Governor Vadym Filashkin posted images from the impact sites showing badly damaged building facades and a bus with shattered windows. There was also a burnt car that appeared to have been thrown to the side by a blast.

A separate attack on an unnamed enterprise in the town of Kostiantynivka, northwest of Bakhmut, seized by Russian forces last year after months of battles, killed two civilians and injured three.

Another attack, on the town of Lyman, further north, injured seven people.

Reuters could not independently confirm the accounts. Donetsk region, which Russian troops partially occupy, regularly comes under Russian shelling and air strikes.

Moscow denies targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure in its invasion of Ukraine, although thousands of people have been killed.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; editing by Tom Balmforth, Ron Popeski and Sandra Maler)

