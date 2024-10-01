Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Six killed in Russian strike on Ukraine’s Kherson

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Six people were killed when Russian forces struck the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Tuesday morning, regional authorities said.

Another six people were also wounded in the artillery strike on a central bus stop, which took place at around 9 a.m., prosecutors said in a statement.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said the strike also hit a central market while residents were shopping.

Russia has denied targeting civilians but has regularly struck towns and cities behind the front line of its 2 1/2-year-old invasion of Ukraine.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
167 Likes
115 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
53 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR