Six Pakistani soldiers killed in clash with Islamist militants, military says

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Six Pakistani soldiers, including a high ranking officer, were killed in a clash with Islamist militants in the country’s restive northwest, the military said in a statement on Saturday.

Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shoukat, who the military said was leading the troops in the encounter with militants, was among those killed in the tribal district of North Waziristan, which borders Afghanistan, on Friday night.