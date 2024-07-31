Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

SIX Swiss Exchange Set to Resume Some Trading After Disruption

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Trading on the Swiss Stock Exchange was set to resume after a halt caused by a technical snag that made it impossible to disseminate market pricing data on Wednesday.

The halt began at 10 a.m. Zurich time and some trading including equities was set to resume at 11:30 a.m., SIX Swiss Exchange said in statements on its website. The exchange hadn’t been able to disseminate market data and indexes since about 9:10 a.m., a spokesperson had said earlier.

Data for the main Spanish stock market, which is owned by SIX, was also impacted. Bloomberg data showed pricing resumed on Spain’s IBEX stock index at around 10:40 a.m. local time. 

Trading was not initially affected by the glitch in either Switzerland or Spain but SIX was required to halt Swiss trading due to regulations regarding the equal treatment of market participants, the spokesman added.

The Swiss exchange is the trading venue for some of Europe’s biggest companies, including Nestle SA and Roche Holding AG. Last summer, the market was hit by its worst outage in more than a decade, with trading in equities and derivative instruments halted for three hours.

“It’s never good news for an exchange to deal with technical issues that hit the ability to exchange,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank. “The time it takes to go back to business will determine the gravity of the reputational risks but the lasting impact should remain limited in my opinion. Things like this happen everywhere.” 

The latest trading glitch comes over a week after a massive IT failure linked to cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. affected the London Stock Exchange Group’s RNS, a service that publicly traded companies use to distribute price-sensitive regulatory announcements. FTSE indexes also weren’t printing prices during some parts of the same day.

–With assistance from Macarena Muñoz and Farah Elbahrawy.

(Updates with timing of trading resumption, details on outage)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR