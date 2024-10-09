Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Six wounded in stabbing attack in Israel, police say

HADERA, Israel (Reuters) – At least six people were wounded, two of them seriously, in a stabbing attack in the Israeli city of Hadera on Wednesday, Israeli authorities said.

“The terrorist has been neutralized,” police said in a statement. “Four separate locations have been identified, resulting in six victims with stab wounds.”

The police did not immediately provide other details, but issued a brief video of the suspected attacker being apprehended.

Of the six people rushed to the hospital, at least two were in serious condition, according to medical officials.

Israel has been on high security alert since the Hamas assault a year ago sparked the war in Gaza, while a the conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon continues to escalate.

