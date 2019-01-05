Navigation

Ski season The piste basher's long night

Four piste bashers in a lit garage

Four piste bashers are fetched from the garage. A vehicle like this costs CHF500,000 ($509,000) apiece. 

five men discuss preparing the pistes

A quick discussion: who will prepare which piste, are there any dangers? What about the weather, are strong winds or snowfall forecast?

The vehicles drive off in different directions in the snow

The vehicles drive off in different directions.

Steep slopes require safety measures, red vehicle on slope

Steep slopes require safety measures,

technology on the vehicle

A wire rope attached to the piste basher's winch is fastened to a hook in the rocks.

Piste basher lit up at night

Pure solitude and silence - apart from the sound of the motors, 

Dawn breaks, ski lift tower in distance

Dawn breaks.

Piste basher going downhill., sun coming up

The last journey, unsecured, down to the middle station. 

Werner Freitag driving

Werner Freitag concentrates as he steers his huge vehicle through the thick fog down to the valley.

snow shovels on the front seen through the window

The snow shovels on the front are 5.5 metres wide.

snow canons in the fog

Snow canons are not used if there is enough snow.

Piste basher driver speaks to man

A quick chat with a hotelier, who is using a sledge to transport food early in the morning. 

close up of refueling

A piste basher costs CHF10,000-15,000 a day to run. This includes salaries, fuel and depreciation in the vehicle's value.


piste basher back in the garage

The piste bashers arrive back in the garage after being out for almost six hours.

men eating breakfast

The hungry men enjoy a huge breakfast.

Piste bashers reportage

Werner Freitag and his team are out every night during the ski season in Elm, preparing the pistes, sledging tracks and winter paths for winter sports fans.

There is no letup  – only if there is no snow does the crew at the small ski resortexternal link get a day off. They work through the night, smoothing the slopes and clearing the snow along the 44 kilometres of pistes for use the next day.

Elm ski region ‘We’re lucky – there’s lots of snow in Elm’

Bruno Landolt has been in charge of the Elm mountain lift company for 16 years.

The five men start at three in the morning – but only if snowfall has been forecast. Otherwise they can already go out at 6pm, after the slopes have closed. “The pistes are better if they are untouched for five to six hours,” says the highly experienced Freitag. “The snow can settle and remains firmer.”

Freitag loves loves the peace and quiet, ‘being alone outdoors’. Great skill and concentration are needed to drive the huge vehicles up and down the steep slopes. He has to know the ski area by heart in cases when visibility is poor and he can't see the ski lift towers.