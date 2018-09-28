The Swiss authorities have responded to demands from companies and cantons for access to highly-skilled employees by granting 1,000 extra permits for workers that come from outside the European Union from next year.
From 2019, firms will be able to recruit 8,500 foreign workers from countries such as the United States, China and India. The extra 1,000 permits will give firms access to the same number of non-EU workers as in 2014.
This was the year that Swiss voters passed an initiative calling on the government to restrict migration. In response, the authorities slashed the number of ‘third country’ work permits to 6,500. Swiss firms are now also obliged to prove that there are no Swiss workers available to fill positions before employing a foreign candidate.
Last year Zurich, Geneva and Basel, three cantons that traditionally have a large foreign workforce, joined forces to urge the government to raise permit levels back to 2014 levels. Cantonal leaders argued that Switzerland’s economic welfare and reputation as a global centre for business and research was being damaged by the restrictions.
Their protests appear to have been heard as an announcement came on Friday that the cantons’ wishes would be granted. Next year, 4,500 resident permits will be issued plus 4,000 B permits with a five-year duration. The number of short stay L permits, with a three to 12-month duration, will be cut by 500.
The government will keep the extra 1,000 B permits in reserve and will hand them out to cantons on demand.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.