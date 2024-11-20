Slovak government to extend electricity price cap for households

(Reuters) – Slovakia’s government on Wednesday approved extending a scheme capping household electricity prices into 2025 to limit the impact of power price surges of recent years.

The state implemented its scheme in 2023 and the Economy Ministry said prices have not come down enough to allow the ending of the programme.

Under approved plans, the electricity price, without distribution and other related fees, will be capped at 61 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), the ministry said.

It said Slovak households will save 267 million euros due to the cap’s extension.

Rising energy prices have been seen as an inflation driver in 2025 in the central European country which is a member of the euro zone.

In September, the Council for Budget Responsibility (RRZ) forecast inflation next year to rise to 5.0%, partly on rising regulated energy prices along with tax hikes the government is putting in place as part of its deficit-cutting plans.

Prime Minister Robert Fico’s leftist-nationalist government is tackling one of the biggest budget deficits in the euro zone, estimated at around 6% of gross domestic product in 2024.