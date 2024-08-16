Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Slovak opposition calls vote on ministers’ dismissal after sackings, prosecutor’s release

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Reuters) – Slovak opposition parties said on Friday they would force a parliamentary vote on the dismissal of the country’s culture and justice ministers after sackings at cultural institutions and the release of a former prosecutor sentenced for corruption.

The proposals, to be debated at a special parliamentary session, follow public protests that drew thousands earlier this week, showing high tensions persisting in Slovak society after a lone attacker shot and wounded Prime Minister Robert Fico in May.

Fico’s coalition has majority in parliament and has backed the ministers, making their sacking unlikely.

Culture Minister Martina Simkovicova from the SNS party sacked the heads of national theatre and gallery earlier this month, citing loss of confidence and management failures.

The opposition as well as a number of artists and actors said the reasons were made up.

“In 10 months, she managed to disintegrate almost everything we have in culture,” opposition Progressive Slovakia member of parliament Zora Jaurova told a briefing shown online.

Fico’s government has made sweeping changes since taking office last October, including a revamp of the country’s public television and radio RTVS, which journalists at the broadcaster saw as political meddling.

Recent changes in justice and police included disbanding a prosecution branch and a police unit dealing with graft and easing punishments for financial crimes.

The justice minister used a special authority this month to release from jail, pending an appeal, a former prosecutor sentenced for 8 years for corruption that took place under a previous government led by Fico.

After the assassination attempt, Fico has blamed the opposition of stoking hatred. He said earlier this week that the latest public protests could lead to another attack on a government politician for which the opposition would bear responsibility.

