Slovak PM Fico draws criticism with Russian TV appearance

(Reuters) – Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico told Russian television on Wednesday he wanted to visit Moscow for next year’s World War Two anniversary and criticised the European Union’s approach to the Ukraine war, in remarks that stirred opposition ire at home.

His appearance on state-run Rossiya-1 television, which Slovak media said was the first by an EU leader since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, drew strong criticism at home and highlighted Slovakia’s foreign policy shift under Fico.

Fico’s leftist-nationalist government immediately halted military supplies to Kyiv after taking office a year ago and has argued that weapons deliveries are prolonging the conflict.

Fico has also sought to maintain relations with Russia while the EU has mostly looked to isolate Moscow.

In his interview with pro-Kremlin TV commentator Olga Skabeyeva, Fico said he would like to visit May 9 Victory Day celebrations next year and said Kyiv’s plan for peace was no longer viable.

“It’s no longer some kind of peace formula, it suddenly, unexpectedly started to be called a victory plan,” Fico said in comments translated into Russian.

“If someone wants an escalation of tensions, then this is exactly what he will say: Give me nuclear weapons on the ground, give me long- and medium-range missiles, and we will use them against Russian targets.”

Ukraine earlier this month said it was not considering developing nuclear weapons, after reports on the topic were driven by an incorrect interpretation of remarks made by Zelenskiy following his account of a meeting he had in September with U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in New York. In the meeting he made the case for Ukraine to join NATO.

Slovak opposition parties criticised Fico’s remarks.

“At home, his patchwork (government) is falling apart, healthcare is not a topic for the premier, but he will find time to serve (Russian President Vladimir) Putin,” Michal Simecka, chief of the biggest opposition party in parliament, said.

“It is a huge disgrace.”