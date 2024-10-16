Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Slovak PM Fico sees high probability of Ukraine war ending soon, news agency reports

(Reuters) – Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico sees high probability of the war in Ukraine ending soon, news agency TASR quoted him as saying on Wednesday before his departure to a European Union summit to which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been invited to present his “Victory plan”.

“The probability of the war in Ukraine ending is high in the short term,” Fico told a parliamentary committee. “I expect some hint tomorrow, because suddenly the topic of an invitation for Ukraine to NATO is appearing.”

