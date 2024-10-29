Slovak PM Fico to visit China as he seeks ties beyond western partners

(Reuters) – Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will visit China from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5 to meet its leaders and foster closer bilateral and economic ties, his government said on Tuesday, as Slovakia aims to build alliances outside its European Union and NATO partners.

Fico will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Qiang and other leaders and open a business forum in Beijing.

He told parliament last Thursday the trip was crucial.

“This is in my opinion the most important trip I will make in 2024,” he said. “Not only because it will include a large discussion about the possibilities of a peaceful solution of the conflict in Ukraine, but above all it will be about strategic cooperation and looking for further opportunities for economic cooperation with China.”

Fico, an ally of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, has sharply criticised EU policies on Ukraine and like Orban has spoken out against sanctions on Russia and has been keen on developing relations with China.

Slovakia, which relies heavily on its car industry, is one of the EU countries that opposed the planned introduction of tariffs on Chinese electric cars.

Fico will also visit a plant operated by Gotion while in China. The company plans to build an electric vehicle battery factory in Slovakia together with local partner InoBat.