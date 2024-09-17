Slovak ruling parties fire opposition chief from parliament post

(Reuters) – Slovakia’s parliament dismissed opposition leader Michal Simecka from the post of deputy speaker on Tuesday, a step that he decried as an attack on democratic standards and a distraction from the country’s needs.

Slovakia’s politics has become deeply divided, with Prime Minister Robert Fico accusing past governments of fabricating criminal investigations against him and his allies.

The opposition counter that he is dismantling the rule of law to cover up corruption.

Tensions soared in May when Fico was shot and wounded by a lone gunman, whom Fico labelled as an opposition activist.

Fico and his ruling leftist-nationalist coalition have accused Simecka’s family of benefiting from public funds through nongovernmental organisations, an allegation Simecka has dismissed as false.

Fico said on Tuesday that Simecka, leader of the largest opposition party, Progressive Slovakia, called public protests last month against the culture minister because the ministry cut funding to organisations he had connections with.

“He abused democratic institutions and asked people to go to the streets,” he told a televised news conference. “That only confirms the National Council (parliament) had a million reasons to decide” to dismiss him.

The post is traditionally reserved for the opposition. Fico said the opposition could fill it with another representative.

Fico, who returned to power last year after adopting pro-Russian views on Ukraine and attacking Western liberal values, has long attacked nongovernmental organisations for being connected with the opposition.

Simecka’s grandfather was an anti-communist dissident writer, and a foundation bearing his name runs educational and social programmes. Simecka’s partner is a dancer leading a nonprofit outfit that has received public grants.

“We have had to spend the past month enduring attacks on my mother, grandfather, and today, they completed their revenge. This is so absurd, so much at odds with what our country needs,” Simecka said in a briefing shown live.