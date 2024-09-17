Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Slovak ruling parties fire opposition chief from parliament post

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

(Reuters) – Slovakia’s parliament dismissed opposition leader Michal Simecka from the post of deputy speaker on Tuesday, a step that he decried as an attack on democratic standards and a distraction from the country’s needs.

Slovakia’s politics has become deeply divided, with Prime Minister Robert Fico accusing past governments of fabricating criminal investigations against him and his allies.

The opposition counter that he is dismantling the rule of law to cover up corruption.

Tensions soared in May when Fico was shot and wounded by a lone gunman, whom Fico labelled as an opposition activist.

Fico and his ruling leftist-nationalist coalition have accused Simecka’s family of benefiting from public funds through nongovernmental organisations, an allegation Simecka has dismissed as false.

Fico said on Tuesday that Simecka, leader of the largest opposition party, Progressive Slovakia, called public protests last month against the culture minister because the ministry cut funding to organisations he had connections with.

“He abused democratic institutions and asked people to go to the streets,” he told a televised news conference. “That only confirms the National Council (parliament) had a million reasons to decide” to dismiss him.

The post is traditionally reserved for the opposition. Fico said the opposition could fill it with another representative.

Fico, who returned to power last year after adopting pro-Russian views on Ukraine and attacking Western liberal values, has long attacked nongovernmental organisations for being connected with the opposition.

Simecka’s grandfather was an anti-communist dissident writer, and a foundation bearing his name runs educational and social programmes. Simecka’s partner is a dancer leading a nonprofit outfit that has received public grants.

“We have had to spend the past month enduring attacks on my mother, grandfather, and today, they completed their revenge. This is so absurd, so much at odds with what our country needs,” Simecka said in a briefing shown live.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
30 Likes
30 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
43 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR