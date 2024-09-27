Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Slovakia’s PM Fico to discuss nuclear power plans in S Korea visit

(Reuters) – Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Friday he will discuss plans to build a new nuclear power unit during a visit to South Korea as the government sounds out potential bidders.

Slovakia is looking to build a new nuclear power unit of up to 1,200 megawatts (MW) at its Jaslovske Bohunice plant.

The economy and finance ministries are due to submit plans to the government by the end of October. In July, Slovakia’s neighbour the Czech Republic picked South Korea’s KHNP over French group EDF to build new nuclear power blocks.

Fico said he hoped his visit starting Saturday would show that South Korea could be a potential partner in the Slovak project, while adding the government would also speak to U.S. and French bidders.

“The decision was made that as far as construction of a completely new nuclear power source, which as I have already said should have an output of 1,100-1,200 megawatts… (then) we are starting to communicate with those countries coming into consideration,” Fico said in a televised briefing.

“South Korea is a country with which we have smooth political relations, it is a country that is an important investor in Slovakia.”

Fico is due to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol as part of the visit, the government office said.

Slovenske Elektrarne, in which the state owns a third, last year completed the 472 MW Unit 3 at the Mochovce plant and is now completing another at the same site. It also operates two 505 MW units at the Jaslovske Bohunice plant.

