Slovakia set to buy six air defence systems from Israel

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Slovakia’s government approved plans on Wednesday to buy six mobile air defence systems from Israel for 554.3 million euros ($616.88 million), it said on its website, as the NATO member state strengthens protection of its airspace.

The government also approved the purchase of more than 1,300 6×6 and 8×8 heavy terrain vehicles in a joint acquisition with the Czech Republic, at an expected cost of 708.3 million euros, which will replace ageing trucks.

Slovakia, whose neighbour Ukraine has fought against a Russian invasion since 2022, has sought to boost air defence capabilities.

It has been part of NATO efforts to bolster the military alliance’s eastern flank. Defence Minister Robert Kalinak has said priorities should be on defence capabilities, especially air defence.

Last month, it received delivery of the first two of 14 new F-16 fighter jets.

The government did not name the defence system to be bought from Israel in a government-to-government deal.

Slovakia operates the medium-range 2K12 KUB system, which was at the end of its life cycle, the defence ministry said in a document released on Wednesday.

Under a previous government, Slovakia donated its ageing S-300 air defence system to Ukraine, a decision criticised by the current administration for lowering the country’s air defence capabilities.

($1 = 0.8986 euros)

