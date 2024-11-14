Slovenia’s parliament commission rejects former prime minister as central bank governor

(Reuters) – A Slovenian parliamentary commission on Thursday rejected the nomination of former prime minister and finance minister Anton Rop for the next central bank governor, but lawmakers will have the final say next week.

President Natasa Pirc Musar, who is not a member of any party, nominated Rop last month, dismissing the ruling coalition’s pick for the job, saying that Rop had the most relevant experience for the post which runs from 2025 to 2031.

The coalition government had chosen Sasa Jazbec, the state secretary in the finance ministry for two terms, as their preferred candidate.

Jazbec is a member of the main coalition party Freedom Movement, while Rop served as a member of junior coalition partner the Social Democrats.

The central bank governor also sits on the European Central Bank’s Governing Council.

Based on the commission’s decision, lawmakers will hold a secret ballot next week on whether to support Rop, who must secure 46 out of 90 votes in his favour. The three parties of the ruling coalition, which have expressed support for Jazbec, have 52 deputies in parliament.

If Rop fails to win parliamentary support, the president will have to nominate another candidate from the six applicants within 30 days.