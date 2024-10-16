Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Slovenia’s PM rejects accusations of interfering in police staffing

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

SARAJEVO (Reuters) – Slovenia’s Prime Minister Robert Golob on Wednesday rejected accusations by a former interior minister that he had interfered in police staffing after he was charged with corruption.

Tatjana Bobnar resigned two years ago after accusing Golob of putting pressure on her over some staff positions in the police. She reported him to the police and the prosecutor’s office and briefed the parliamentary investigative commission about the alleged pressure on her ministry.

The Specialised Public Prosecutor’s Office told Reuters it had this week received a criminal complaint from the police relating to “giving gifts for unlawful intermediation”.

RTS SLO state television first reported late on Tuesday that the police had brought criminal charges against Golob, whose centre-left government, sworn in mid-2022, has outlined “depoliticisation of police” among its policy priorities.

“I fully reject all accusations,” Golob told reporters at parliament. “In reality it is not about any interference in the work of the police but about Tatjana Bobnar’s political struggle ever since her resignation two years ago.”

“Today it is a political fight of an offended politician,” he said.

He said he would follow all necessary legal procedures.

“I will testify when I get the summons. I have not received the invitation yet, today I am responding to the process that the police are conducting,” he said.

The prosecutor’s office may dismiss the police charges or file its own indictment based on them and request a judicial investigation.

Slovenia’s government office did not respond to a call requesting further comment.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
215 Likes
155 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR