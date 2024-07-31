Slovenian court convicts two Russians of espionage

SARAJEVO (Reuters) – A Slovenian court sentenced two Russians on Wednesday in a secret trial to one year and seven months in prison after they pleaded guilty to charges of espionage and using fake identities, the state news agency STA reported.

The duo, a man and a woman, have already served the same length of time in detention and so will not be jailed but will be deported, it cited the Ljubljana district court as saying. They will be barred from entering Slovenia for five years.

It did not say where the two Russians would be deported to.

The two Russians were arrested in December 2022 in Slovenia, a member of NATO and of the European Union, and had initially falsely claimed to be Argentinian nationals.

The court also decided to confiscate items that were used and intended for the crime, along with cash that was obtained through or as a result of the crime, STA said. The ruling cannot be appealed.