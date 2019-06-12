This content was published on June 12, 2019 11:54 AM

Mario Waser, a bar keeper from the Swiss canton Nidwalden, has chosen to live in the past. Does this make him ahead of his time? (SRF, swissinfo.ch)

Mario Waser wears a flat cap, checkered shirt, leather shoes and corduroy trousers. His clothes, as well as the objects around him, date back to the period between 1900 and 1950.

Waser is fascinated by a time when industrialisation was just beginning, and consumption seemed more sustainable.

His life choice goes beyond his dress code. "This is not a disguise. It's a normal way of being. Even if it makes others laugh.” Waser also see his lifestyle as a way of commenting on current trends. "I condemn today’s society and its fast-paced development. Through my passion I’m protesting against this”.





