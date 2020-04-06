Print See in other languages: 2 See in other languages: 2 Languages: 2 Italian (it)Monitorare i campi con i droni Chinese (zh)Gamaya公司的智能农业技术 Smart farming technologies from Gamaya Embed code <iframe title="Smart farming technologies from Gamaya" src='//player.swissinfo.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:45671402' width='640' height='360' name='Smart farming technologies from Gamaya'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on April 6, 2020 2:57 PM Apr 6, 2020 - 14:57 (Gamaya, swissinfo.ch) Tags Business Sci & Tech Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. Email address Top stories (weekly) Latest news (daily) Business (weekly) Politics (weekly) Society (weekly) Fintech (biweekly) Letter from the Alps (biweekly) Multinationals (biweekly) Click here to see more newsletters