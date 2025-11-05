SNB Balance Sheet Double Current Size Would Work, Tschudin Says

(Bloomberg) — The Swiss National Bank has no size limit for its balance sheet and can theoretically expand it indefinitely to implement its monetary policy, one of the institution’s three interest rate-setters said.

“We don’t have a target size for the balance sheet,” Governing Board member Petra Tschudin said Wednesday in Zurich. “A balance sheet that’s twice as large — that would also work.”

Tschudin stressed that Switzerland’s central bank sees its assets as a policy tool that will grow and shrink in line with monetary objectives.

Past foreign-exchange interventions to weaken the franc have inflated them to more than 880 billion francs ($1.08 trillion) as of September — a size that rivals Switzerland’s gross domestic product.

Given the franc’s current strength, analysts have flagged that the SNB may at the moment be stepping into markets again. The last interventions happened in the second quarter, according to SNB disclosures.

Tschudin said that since the beginning of the year, the currency has appreciated not only nominally, but also in real terms. She also echoed earlier remarks that the SNB’s current interest rate of zero is expansionary.

