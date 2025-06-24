SNB Rate Seen Stuck at Zero This Year After Last Week’s Cut

(Bloomberg) — The Swiss National Bank probably won’t act this year on its threat of cutting borrowing costs to below zero, according to a majority of economists.

In a Bloomberg survey of forecasters, only seven out of 16 reckon that the central bank will take its interest rate into negative territory at quarterly decisions either in September or December, with the remainder predicting no change.

That outcome may reflect the higher bar that SNB President Martin Schlegel has placed on a reduction below the current level of zero. However, the balance of responses also points to how that result can’t be ruled out either, given the volatile global backdrop.

“There’s a decent probability for a downside risk case, should the trade war intensify or the CHF strengthen materially,” said Wolfgang von Hessling, a strategist at LGT Bank Schweiz AG. Then “the SNB would have to lower rates back into negative territory. We currently weight these scenarios with a 60:40 probability.”

The SNB pledged last week to “adjust our monetary policy if necessary” after its reduction to zero ended less than three years of positive borrowing costs. Given the way it penalizes banks’ excess reserve holdings, lenders are facing negative rates if they park too much cash at the central bank.

Officials acted to stoke inflation after data showed Switzerland’s first annual drop in consumer prices since early 2021. Driving that move was the strength of the franc, which touched the highest levels in a decade against the dollar over the past quarter, driven by inflows from investors alarmed at dramatic policy shifts in the US.

Inflation remains the main focus of the SNB’s decisions, according to the economists surveyed, with half of them also citing the currency. That would chime with Schlegel’s narrative of the central bank not having an exchange-rate target but only focusing on price stability.

Economists are ultimately divided on how SNB policy will evolve next year. While most of them see rates being at zero in the fourth quarter of 2026, three see the benchmark at -0.25%, two at 0.25% and two at 0.5%.

