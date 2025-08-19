The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland

SNB Shouldn’t Try to Mitigate US Tariff Effects, Economists Say

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — The Swiss National Bank shouldn’t seek to soften the impact of steep US tariffs through monetary-policy channels, according to a group of economists.

Swiss exporters are currently in a double bind, enduring the 39% levy imposed this month as well as a strong franc that’s appreciated by about 10% against the dollar since President Donald Trump’s initial trade announcements in April.

While the SNB could move to help them by either reducing interest rates or weakening the currency through interventions, both responses bear costs, uncertainties and risks, according to the SNB Observatory — a group of academics usually critical of the central bank.

They urge it not to shift policy specifically to ease pain from the surcharges.

“Any policy intervention would carry inflationary risks and invite renewed accusations of currency manipulation,” the group said Tuesday in a report. “In practice, the SNB can do little that would be effective in mitigating the effects of the tariff without creating other problems.”

The Swiss economy is proving resilient so far, while a minority of forecasters expects the central bank to cut borrowing costs below zero in the second half of 2025, with inflation currently just 0.2%. Other analysts predict firms will increasingly look to the SNB for help if the high tariff rate stays in effect for an extended period.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
29 Likes
56 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Are you noticing or anticipating any changes in your life as a result of the tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump?

How do you think your life could be impacted by the US tariff policy? Let us know.

Join the discussion
12 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Does your country of residence offer an e-ID?

Switzerland is voting on a new e-ID system. Has your country of residence already introduced one? And does it make your life easier?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR