SNB’s Brief Era of Positive Interest Rates May Be About to End

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) —

The Swiss National Bank will probably cut its interest rate to zero in June after less than three years in positive territory, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Policymakers will reduce borrowing costs by a quarter point at their next meeting on June 19, some two thirds of the economists predict. That would return the benchmark to the level it last crossed in September 2022, when seven years of subzero rates ended.

Officials are poised to bring Switzerland to the brink of negative monetary policy in their desperation to stem flows into the franc, which hit a decade high against the dollar after US President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcement of tariffs last month. The currency also approached its strongest in that period against the euro.

In a hint at the SNB’s alarm at the pressures in foreign-exchange markets, central bank chief Martin Schlegel observed last week that the franc has appreciated “really a lot,” reiterating that he and his colleagues won’t shirk from negative rates if necessary despite the pain that inflicts on the financial system.

Only one of the 20 forecasters — Melanie Debono of Pantheon Macroeconomics — reckons officials will go that far as soon as next month, deploying a half-point cut to take the benchmark to -0.25%. While Goldman Sachs, Nomura and S&P Global Markets see a move to that level in September, the majority in the poll see the cutting-cycle ending in June.

Aside from squeezing exporters, the strong currency weighs on inflation by making imports cheaper. Swiss consumer-price growth slowed more than anticipated to zero last month, and economists lowered their predictions for it in every remaining quarter of this year, anticipating average outcomes of 0.1%, 0.2% and 0.4% in each period.

Their forecast for 2025 as a whole might offer some comfort to officials, with expected average inflation of 0.4% still in line with the central bank’s most recent outlook.

Analysts also don’t expect a marked growth slowdown, largely sticking with prior predictions. The economy is seen expanding 1.1% this year, 1.4% next and 1.6% in 2027.

The franc has put the SNB in a bind, leaving policymakers to choose between the headache of negative rates and the use of currency interventions. Aside from swelling their balance sheet, that latter measure could risk the ire of the US, which labeled Switzerland a currency manipulator during Trump’s first term in office.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.