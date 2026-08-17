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SNB’s New Chief Economist Martin Brown to Start on Oct. 1

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(Bloomberg) — Martin Brown will take over as Swiss National Bank chief economist from Oct. 1, Switzerland’s central bank said in a statement.

Position is formally known as Head of the Economic Affairs division Brown is currently director of the SNB’s Study Center Gerzensee, where he will be succeeded by Ulrich Bindseil, who previously worked at the European Central Bank Read more: SNB Chief Economist Lenz to Retire, With Brown Set to Take Over ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

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