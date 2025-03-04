Sneaker Boom Fuels 27% Growth Forecast at Federer-Backed On

(Bloomberg) — Swiss sneaker maker On Holding AG predicted sales will grow at least 27% this year in constant currency terms, as demand persists for the high-priced running shoes that have made it one of the hottest sportswear brands.

Roger Federer-backed On sees 2025 revenue of at least 2.94 billion Swiss francs ($3.3 billion) at current exchange rates, just shy of analyst estimates. Its gross profit margin will probably stay at about 60.5%, in part due to the impact of a stronger dollar, On said Tuesday.

On’s shares rose about 7% before regular trading in New York. They are up about 41% in the past year, outperforming rivals including Nike Inc. and Adidas AG. The company reported fourth-quarter revenue that beat analyst estimates.

Founded in 2010, On has emerged rapidly due to a combination of grassroots marketing and the embrace of high-profile ambassadors including actor and singer Zendaya. Last month, tennis legend Federer appeared in On’s first Super Bowl ad, part of a push to further raise brand awareness and pull in more fans.

The company has capitalized on the struggles of industry stalwarts including Nike, which left an opening for smaller brands when it pulled its sneakers out of many retailers to focus on its own network of stores and online sales.

On is gaining momentum with its own direct-to-consumer sales, which almost doubled in the fourth quarter to 296 million Swiss francs — accounting for almost half of the company’s overall business.

The Zurich-based company’s 2025 growth outlook is slightly ahead of its midterm target of 26% annual growth through 2026, though co-Chief Executive Officer Martin Hoffmann said it’s too early to consider raising that goal.

“The important message is that the things that will bring us there are working,” he said in an interview. “We can fully focus on the execution of those building blocks, and at the same time we can already focus on setting the brand up for what’s happening after 2026.”

On sells some of the industry’s most expensive sneakers geared toward running, tennis, training, outdoor sports and everyday comfort.

The company expects the pace of growth to be higher in the first half of 2025, in part due to new products including the $160 Cloudsurfer 2 running shoe and the more lifestyle-oriented Cloud 6 sneaker, which sells for $150.

Beyond footwear, On’s apparel sales topped 100 million francs last year. It plans to expand its offering of athletic shorts, pants, shirts and jackets, and release its first product line created with Zendaya this year, Hoffmann said.

Fourth-quarter sales of 607 million francs was higher than analysts expected, while On’s gross profit margin of 62.1% also beat estimates. Revenue in the period jumped 28% in the Americas, 118% in Asia-Pacific and 31% in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the company said.

