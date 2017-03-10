Mar 10, 2017 - 13:11

The avalanche risk in the Swiss Alps is currently high. Authorities on the Belalp in canton Valais carried out a controlled explosion to reduce the danger. (SRF News/swissinfo.ch)

On the same day, an avalanche near Salvan another part of Valais destroyed several vacation chalets. Authorities searched the area with avalanche dogs and helicopters. No one was injured.