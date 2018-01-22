This content was published on January 22, 2018 3:05 PM Jan 22, 2018 - 15:05

There is high demand for helicopter services out of Zermatt (Keystone)

Avalanche risk due to heavy snowfall has meant that road and rail access to the ski resort of Zermatt remains cut off. The resort of Andermatt has also been snowed in while in Davos some residents were asked to evacuate their homes.

The police of canton Valais have asked that all unnecessary travel be avoided.

The Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research in Davosexternal link has upgraded the avalanche danger to the maximum level (5 out of 5,"very high") on the entire northern ridge of the Swiss Alps. A combination of heavy precipitation and expected winds of up to 130km/h in the high mountains have made it unsafe to travel.

The avalanche risk (black/red is level 5) and snowlines as of Monday morning

The 9,000 tourists at Zermatt, which has been cut off since Saturday night, will have to wait at least until Monday evening for a chance to leave.

Helicopter services out of the resort are heavily subscribed. On Sunday, 500 people flew out and 300 arrived. A helicopter ride out of town costs CHF70 ($72.8) per person but poor visibility and high demand have meant a long wait for those looking to fly out. The police announced that a maximum of 300 people will be flown out on Monday.

The mayor Romy Biner told swissinfo.ch that most helicopter services have been commandeered for security work. According to the mayor, there is enough food and drink, as well as no problems with electricity. She called on tourists to stay calm, follow instructions on the websiteexternal link, and have patience.

It is not just Zermatt that is affected by the heavy snow and avalanche risk disruption.

The resort of Andermatt in central Switzerland was also cut off from Sunday evening.

Davos, which is hosting world leaders for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), was also affected by heavy snow. Authorities have asked the residents of around 30 properties to evacuate to a safer location.



In the lowlands, the heavy precipitation has increased the risk of floods and landslides considerably. The flood level in the Basel-Rheinhalle region was exceeded while in central Swiss Muota valley a group of cavers have been trapped by rising water levels since Sunday morning.

