Soccer-Besiktas to face Maccabi Tel-Aviv behind closed doors in Hungary

(Reuters) – The Europa League match between Turkish club Besiktas and Maccabi Tel-Aviv from Israel on Nov. 28 will be contested in a neutral territory in Hungary, UEFA said on Monday.

The match was originally a home game for Istanbul-based Besiktas, but the Turkish government had earlier decided not to host it in Turkey. It will now be played at Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen.

The match will be held behind closed doors due to a decision by the local Hungarian authorities.

At least five people were injured during the unrest involving fans of the visiting Maccabi soccer team who lost 5-0 to Ajax in the Europa League on Thursday.

Besiktas stated that Hungary was the only country that agreed to host the match.

