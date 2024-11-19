Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Soccer-England striker Hemp undergoes knee surgery, Man City confirm

LONDON (Reuters) -Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp faces a spell on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery, the Women’s Super League club said on Tuesday.

The England international missed last week’s Women’s Champions League victory against Hammarby.

City said in a statement that the surgery had been successful and Hemp would return to the City Football Academy to work closely with the club’s medical team on her rehabilitation.

While City did not elaborate on the severity of the injury, England manager Sarina Wiegman said at a press conference on Tuesday that it is not a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Hemp, whose last appearance came in a 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, has scored twice and has seven assists in all competitions so far this season.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

