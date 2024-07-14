Soccer-Euro final pits resilient England against fancied Spain in expectant Berlin

By Mark Gleeson

BERLIN (Reuters) – England look to end almost six decades without a major trophy but must overcome the more fancied Spain in the European Championship final in Berlin which woke to sunny skies and an excited atmosphere ahead of kickoff.

The Olympiastadion in the German capital hosts the clash at the conclusion of a drama-packed, month-long tournament that saw Spain stride seamlessly into the deciding game while England emerged from several narrow escapes into their first major final on foreign soil.

They have not lifted silverware since the 1996 World Cup but feel their topsy-turvy route to Sunday’s final has built the necessary fortitude to see off the Spanish threat.

“I think that the belief has grown as we’ve gone through the tournament, with what we’ve been through with the late goals and penalty shootouts … it builds resilience,” captain Harry Kane told reporters on the eve of the game.

Both teams arrived in Berlin from their respective bases – England at Blankenhain near Leipzig and Spain at Donaueschingen in the Black Forest – on Saturday afternoon.

They have a long day’s wait before kickoff at 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT), spending it quietly in their respective hotels, broken up with a walk or kickabout and final tactical talk.

FINAL WORDS

England manager Gareth Southgate is not planning a rousing speech. “We’ve got good experience of big matches now and I think at these moments you don’t need to say too much to the players, they don’t need motivating for a game like this – it’s about making sure the small details are right as fine margins decide these games and we’ve got to make sure we’re on the right side of them,” he said.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has already revealed what he will be telling his players. “I always blush because I ask too much of them – but I’m not asking anything special tomorrow night,” he said when he spoke to the press on Saturday.

“They will give it all, I see their faces, their spirit. I will tell them to enjoy something they have earned with hard work, dedication and concentration.”

Spain, who have won three previous Euros, might be favourites but they will have to raise their play, the coach said. “We know that if we don’t play above the level we have shown so far, are not completely focused, we won’t be able to win,” De la Fuente added.

Berlin was showing its best side in the run up to the game with warm temperatures and blue skies as fans in respective team colours milled around the city.

It was forecast to be clear and 20 degrees Celsius when the match kicks off.